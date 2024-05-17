Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 132,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 93,745 shares.The stock last traded at $64.73 and had previously closed at $65.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FWONA

Formula One Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.