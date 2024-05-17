Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.95

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 40271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $808.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Myecfo LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 94,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

