PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 5%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $23.98. 235,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 462,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get PubMatic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PUBM

PubMatic Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $210,449.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,110.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 24,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $492,054.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $210,449.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,110.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,180 shares of company stock worth $4,128,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PubMatic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in PubMatic by 14.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.