Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 62,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 129,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $959.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $34,815.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,677,895.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,728 shares of company stock valued at $94,716. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $152,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.