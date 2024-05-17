Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 143.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,619 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 187.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 16.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 64,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,901. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

