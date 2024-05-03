Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.800-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $62.99.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Adtalem Global Education

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.