Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.800-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance
Shares of ATGE opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $62.99.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
