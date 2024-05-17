Short Interest in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Declines By 5.4%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,490,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 16,370,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,372,248.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,391. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 53.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 778,111 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 72,410 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

LBRT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.68. 1,447,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.