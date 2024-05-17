Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.04

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4890994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

