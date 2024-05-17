Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.67

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.67 and last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 107197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNTK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinetik

Kinetik Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 122.95%.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In other news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 14,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,972.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch bought 14,814 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at $121,473,843.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $441,445,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Kinetik by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.