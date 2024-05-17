STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 52-Week High at $260.00

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.20), with a volume of 77592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £116.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2,872.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 206.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. STV Group’s payout ratio is presently 12,222.22%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

