Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDFree Report) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of WALD stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. Waldencast has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Waldencast by 68.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Waldencast by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

