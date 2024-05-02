Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) in the last few weeks:

4/30/2024 – Jack Henry & Associates had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2024 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2024 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $186.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/4/2024 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2024 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2024 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $172.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Jack Henry & Associates is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $162.52 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 141,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,880 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

