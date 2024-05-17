RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Hold”

Scotiabank lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.83). The business had revenue of C$296.91 million during the quarter.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
