RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Hold”

Scotiabank lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.83). The business had revenue of C$296.91 million during the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

