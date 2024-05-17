Jakob Sigurdsson Purchases 3,000 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,312 ($16.48) per share, with a total value of £39,360 ($49,434.82).
Jakob Sigurdsson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 4,000 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,294 ($16.25) per share, for a total transaction of £51,760 ($65,008.79).
Victrex Stock Performance
VCT opened at GBX 1,314 ($16.50) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,280.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,375.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,754.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,152 ($14.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,632 ($20.50).
Victrex Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($21.98) to GBX 1,680 ($21.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Victrex to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,090 ($26.25) to GBX 1,680 ($21.10) in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Victrex Company Profile
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
