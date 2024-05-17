United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.45) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 1.3 %

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,097 ($13.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22,240.00, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 896.76 ($11.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,045.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,056.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 33.19 ($0.42) dividend. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $16.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94,000.00%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

