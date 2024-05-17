Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) PT Set at C$0.74 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.74 price objective on Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KIDZ stock opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kidoz has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of -1.70.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

