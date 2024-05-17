Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £304.20 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson bought 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.61) per share, with a total value of £304.20 ($382.06).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 872 ($10.95) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 469.36 ($5.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 946 ($11.88). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 873.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 800.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £498.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3,791.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,173.91%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

