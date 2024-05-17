Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENXFree Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Serinus Energy Price Performance

SENX stock opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.75. The stock has a market cap of £3.23 million, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Serinus Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6 ($0.08).

About Serinus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Featured Articles

