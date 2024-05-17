Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Serinus Energy Price Performance

SENX stock opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.75. The stock has a market cap of £3.23 million, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Serinus Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6 ($0.08).

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

About Serinus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.