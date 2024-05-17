Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sienna Senior Living from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.29.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SIA opened at C$14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 254.05%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

