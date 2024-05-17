Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Up 8.2% After Dividend Announcement

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,771 ($47.36) and last traded at GBX 3,753.95 ($47.15). Approximately 16,037,788 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 844% from the average daily volume of 1,698,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,470 ($43.58).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,943.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,020 ($50.49) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.21) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,394 ($42.63).

The stock has a market cap of £34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,210.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,360.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,198.75.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($42.95), for a total transaction of £79,275.60 ($99,567.45). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

