Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,675 ($21.04) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,690 ($21.23) target price on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday.

LON CER opened at GBX 1,550 ($19.47) on Monday. Cerillion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 980 ($12.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,680 ($21.10). The stock has a market cap of £457.41 million, a PE ratio of 3,522.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,535.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,495.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

