HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. Aadi Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 14,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $31,424.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,411,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,240.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 99,772 shares of company stock worth $202,939 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AADI. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

