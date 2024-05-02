Prom (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.33 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $8.74 or 0.00015034 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $159.53 million and $3.33 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013101 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,257.06 or 1.00193451 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 8.50945681 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $3,854,213.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

