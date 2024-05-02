First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut First Northwest Bancorp from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $96.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

In other news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,516 shares of company stock valued at $58,012 in the last 90 days. 4.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 301,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

