LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,761,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LiveWire Ergogenics Stock Performance

LiveWire Ergogenics stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. LiveWire Ergogenics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About LiveWire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

