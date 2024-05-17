Mobile-health Network Solutions’ Quiet Period Will Expire on May 20th (NASDAQ:MNDR)

Mobile-health Network Solutions’ (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, May 20th. Mobile-health Network Solutions had issued 2,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 10th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of MNDR opened at $2.12 on Friday. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $29.50.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mobile-health Network Solutions
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.