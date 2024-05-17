Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.90) target price on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 318 ($3.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £181.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,542.86 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 310.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 291.15. Aptitude Software Group has a 1 year low of GBX 224.50 ($2.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 370.25 ($4.65).

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,142.86%.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.