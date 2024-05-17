Greggs’ (GRG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.33) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,550 ($44.59) to GBX 3,390 ($42.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 2,774 ($34.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,995.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,794.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,670.14. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 2,244 ($28.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,910 ($36.55).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,460.43%.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total value of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total value of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). Also, insider Roisin Currie bought 65 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

