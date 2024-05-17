Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pivotree from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.
