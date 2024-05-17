Insider Buying: Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Buys £15,649.76 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Rountree bought 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9,968 ($125.19) per share, for a total transaction of £15,649.76 ($19,655.56).

Kevin Rountree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Kevin Rountree purchased 177 shares of Games Workshop Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,845 ($123.65) per share, with a total value of £17,425.65 ($21,886.02).

Games Workshop Group Stock Up 0.2 %

GAW stock opened at £101.20 ($127.10) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,864.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,937.83. The stock has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,386.79, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. Games Workshop Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 8,860 ($111.28) and a twelve month high of £118.50 ($148.83).

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

About Games Workshop Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 9,905.66%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

