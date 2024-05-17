Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 9,270 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,576 shares of company stock worth $95,386,930 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $339.06. 2,056,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.69. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.61 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.