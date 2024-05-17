Evercore Trims Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Target Price to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lowered by Evercore from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.09.

Shares of SLF opened at C$70.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.19. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$61.84 and a 12 month high of C$74.94. The firm has a market cap of C$40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 900 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

