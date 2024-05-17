Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,280 ($16.08).
Check Out Our Latest Report on Kainos Group
Kainos Group Trading Up 2.7 %
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.