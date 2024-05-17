Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,280 ($16.08).

Shares of KNOS opened at GBX 1,080 ($13.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 900.50 ($11.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,421 ($17.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,272.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 994.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,039.48.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

