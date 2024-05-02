Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 395,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.35% of Aptiv worth $342,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 52,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 379,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,071,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $70.04. 1,410,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

