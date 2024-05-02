Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 271,658 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 171,363 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,657,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,298. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $21.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

