Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,377. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

