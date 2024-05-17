StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.49.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delta Apparel stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.17% of Delta Apparel at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

