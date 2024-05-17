Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at National Bankshares

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of C$3.04.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.70. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$2.95 and a 52 week high of C$5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($1.10). The business had revenue of C$785.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$815.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

