Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after buying an additional 526,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. 736,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,940. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

