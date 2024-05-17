Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $221.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXST. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $170.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $244,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,021,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,323,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,576,000 after buying an additional 445,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

