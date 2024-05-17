StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

Westwater Resources stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. Westwater Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.