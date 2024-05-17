StockNews.com Lowers InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

InfuSystem Trading Down 5.2 %

INFU opened at $6.34 on Monday. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634,000.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 29.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 107,001 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 124.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

