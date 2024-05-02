Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.99 and a 200-day moving average of $196.54. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

