Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.80.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$11.97 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.16 and a 52-week high of C$12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

