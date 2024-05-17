Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hudson Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.