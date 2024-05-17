Comparing aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $20.04 million 20.50 -$132.49 million ($2.37) -2.52 aTyr Pharma $350,000.00 380.54 -$50.39 million ($0.90) -2.14

aTyr Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C4 Therapeutics. C4 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 0 4 3 0 2.43 aTyr Pharma 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for C4 Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.11, suggesting a potential upside of 69.37%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,126.25%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -629.24% -52.85% -34.01% aTyr Pharma N/A -56.92% -43.87%

Risk & Volatility

C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats C4 Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials. The company is also developing CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC. It has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; Betta Pharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd.; and Merck Sharp & Dohme, LLC, as well as Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. The company is developing ATYR0101, a fusion protein derived from a domain of aspartyl-tRNA synthetase that is in preclinical development for the treatment of fibrosis; and ATYR0750, a domain of alanyl-tRNA synthetase for the treatment of liver disorders. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. aTyr Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

