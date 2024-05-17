Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jushi in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Jushi alerts:

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 5,529.11% and a negative net margin of 26.80%.

Jushi Trading Up 2.0 %

Jushi Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $141.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.56. Jushi has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.