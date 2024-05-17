California Resources (NYSE:CRC) PT Raised to $64.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRC. Barclays initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $49.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. California Resources has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.03.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.21 million. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,970 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,472,000 after buying an additional 821,827 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,441,000 after buying an additional 617,084 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $20,713,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,326,000 after acquiring an additional 344,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

