Medpace Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Medpace in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $11.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.00.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $393.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.01 and a 200-day moving average of $339.60. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace has a 1-year low of $197.39 and a 1-year high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,224 shares of company stock worth $65,030,941 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Medpace by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after acquiring an additional 319,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 308,816 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,247,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after buying an additional 195,698 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

