Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.92.

PPL opened at C$50.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.43.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0400751 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.30%.

In other news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

